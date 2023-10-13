$16 million goes to water runoff control at Vt. schools

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Funding for Vermont’s schools could keep water from running into Vermont’s lakes.

$16 million from the Green Schools Initiative will go to prevent stormwater runoff from making it into Lake Champlain and Lake Memphremagog.

That initiative offers both funding and technical help to public schools to meet the states clean water standards. That includes a permit requiring most places with three or more acres of developed surface to treat their storm water runoff before it makes it into local waterways.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.