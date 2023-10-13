How to help
$16 million goes to water runoff control at Vt. schools

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Funding for Vermont’s schools could keep water from running into Vermont’s lakes.

$16 million from the Green Schools Initiative will go to prevent stormwater runoff from making it into Lake Champlain and Lake Memphremagog.

That initiative offers both funding and technical help to public schools to meet the states clean water standards. That includes a permit requiring most places with three or more acres of developed surface to treat their storm water runoff before it makes it into local waterways.

