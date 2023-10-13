How to help
Bethel man facing manslaughter charges stemming from accidental overdose

(Pexels)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ROYALTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A bethel man is facing involuntary manslaughter charges stemming from the death of a Royalton woman in February of this year.

Vermont state police say on February 6th - they got a 911 call around 11:45 p.m. that night from Jody White, 54 of bethel saying Crystal Porter, 45 of Royalton was unresponsive in the front seat of his truck on Route 14 near Kingsbury Road.

Emergency officials conducted life-saving measures but Porter was pronounced dead from an accidental overdose.

Police learned that over an hour earlier, White found Porter unresponsive in the bathroom of his home and failed to provide medical attention.

Police issued white a citation to appear in court in November.

