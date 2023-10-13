Burlington Police make arrests following aggravated assault in City Hall Park
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington police arrest three juveniles following a physical fight at City Hall Park Thursday.
Police say around 2:30 p.m. when they received multiple 911 calls of a physical altercation between six individuals in which one individual pointed a firearm.
Police say all six individuals separated and were eventually found and turns out they were all juveniles.
Police say a witness identified two of them, who had the gun and officers seized a fanny pack from one of them.
Three individuals were taken into custody for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, impeding a police officer, and unlawful mischief.
