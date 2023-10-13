Burlington Police make arrests following aggravated assault in City Hall Park

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington police arrest three juveniles following a physical fight at City Hall Park Thursday.

Police say around 2:30 p.m. when they received multiple 911 calls of a physical altercation between six individuals in which one individual pointed a firearm.

Police say all six individuals separated and were eventually found and turns out they were all juveniles.

Police say a witness identified two of them, who had the gun and officers seized a fanny pack from one of them.

Three individuals were taken into custody for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, impeding a police officer, and unlawful mischief.

