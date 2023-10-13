Castleton area remains tense as police search for leads in fatal shooting

CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) - A week after the fatal shooting in broad daylight that claimed the life of a Castleton woman on a local trail, authorities say they are still searching for answers.

The Vermont State Police say they have gotten dozens of tips after earlier this week releasing the sketch of a person of interest in the murder. Local students on campus say there’s still a sense of unease.

“It’s a crazy thing that happened. I feel like, especially around Vermont, I wouldn’t expect it to happen here. There is stuff that goes on but never like that,” said Damian Dierks, a VTSU Castleton student.

The investigation into the murder of former Castleton dean Honoree Fleming remains active. Police say they are following up on more than 150 tips after the sketch was released to the public. The man they’re looking for is described as white, 5-10, with short red hair. He was last seen by witnesses wearing a dark gray t-shirt and carrying a black backpack and heading north toward the Castleton campus.

Castleton Associate Dean Matthew Patry says they are still mourning the loss of one of their own. “It’s been a sad time of course for many of us that have been here a long time. We knew Honoree and really felt dearly about her,” he said.

Police say the person of interest should be considered armed and dangerous. Patry says students are walking around campus in groups and watching out for each other. “It’s going to take some time, and obviously if we can get some sort of resolution to this, things will get back to normal in a much quicker fashion,” he said.

Police say uniformed troopers will continue to patrol the area and Patry says law enforcement will be on campus for events this weekend.

Police say if you recognize the man or see someone matching his description, do not approach him as he is believed to be armed and dangerous. Call the state police in Rutland at 802-773-9101 or submit an anonymous tip online.

This composite police sketch depicts a person of interest in the Oct. 5 killing of Honoree Fleming, 77, in Castleton, Vermont. The sketch was prepared for the Vermont State Police by Detective Sgt. Adam Temple of the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office in Bath, Maine, and released by VSP on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. (Detective Sgt. Adam Temple, Saga | Courtesy: Vt. State Police)

