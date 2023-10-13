Coast Guard tracks hoax SOS calls from Burlington area

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine. (WCAX) - The U.S. Coast Guard says it’s investigating hoax SOS calls that appear to have originated from the Burlington area.

Authorities say that they received a report over VHF Channel 16 in a male child’s voice that their boat ran out of gas in Portland, Maine, and to send assistance. The call ended with an SOS. The first call came in Wednesday around 4 p.m. and a second call came in Thursday around the same time.

Using direction-finding capability, officials say it originated from a Coast Guard remote-operated VHF radio tower in Charlotte and that it appears the caller is in the vicinity of Burlington on the eastern shore of Lake Champlain.

Authorities say knowingly transmitting false distress calls is a federal crime and carries a potential prison sentence of up to 10 years.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.