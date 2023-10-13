CVU, Rice claim girls golf championships

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Repeat winners were a theme in Thursday’s girls golf state championships at Rutland Country Club, though we did see one first time winner. CVU is D1 girls golf champ for the first time, while Rice repeated in D2 and Namo Seibert of Mt. Mansfield and Taylor Moulton of Rice held onto their individual crowns.

Seibert got off to a bit of a rocky start, but recovered nicely. The MMU Cougar took a two-stroke penalty right off the first tee, but cruised the rest of the way. Her five-over 75 was ten shots better than anyone else in D1. It was Seibert’s third straight D1 medalist honors.

Over on the team side of things, Lorelai Bastress from St. J and and Francesca Tully of Burr and Burton battled it out to a fifth place tie, but Tully’s Bulldogs edged out Bastress’s Toppers by seven strokes to take the team runner up spot.

But the story of the day on the team side was CVU. The Redhawks put three golfers in the top four and four in the top seven. Ryan Sleeper was individual runner up at +15, Stella Rakochy finished third, and CB Stackpole-McGrath was third. The Redhawks absolutely coasted to a 42-shot win for their first ever girls golf crown.

In D2, Sophia Ashford and Mary Yacavoni had strong showings for Northfield, 3rd and tied for 4th respectively as individuals to help the Marauders claim the team runner up spot for the second straight year.

Paige Oakes from U-32 also repeated a second place finish as an individual from a year ago, her 16-over 86 was nine shots better than Ashford.

But Rice ruled the day. Taylor Moulton repeated as individual medalist, edging out Oakes by four strokes. That strong performance, alongside Lily Collins, Grace and Megan Marroquin’s efforts allowed the Knights to hold off Northfield by 13 shots to go back to back as D2 team champ.

