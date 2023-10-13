How to help
Elevate ADK set to open as the North Country’s second adult-use dispensary

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - The North Country’s second adult-use dispensary is set to open today.

One week ago, Elevate ADK got the green light from New York’s State Supreme Court to open a storefront in Saranac Lake.

Elevate ADK says they were caught up in a lawsuit by a group of veterans that claim the state’s cannabis rollout was unfair to them. With the thumbs up from the judge, today is the big day.

The opening and first day of sales is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. at 622 Flower Lake Avenue in Saranac Lake.

