Essex students reel in new experiences on local pond

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Students from the Bellcate School in Essex Junction took a fishing field trip to Colchester Pond Friday led by their peers. The experience is something students and faculty at the special ed program hope can turn into something larger.

The Bellcate School hosted its first annual Bass Master Classic on Friday. The event is for beginners as well as experts, and a way for students to spend time with their peers outside.

With the help of school officials, students Liam Luby and Aiden Solomon started a fishing field trip, something Luby likes to call a fishing derby. “Usually you weigh in and scale it, but we’re just doing it for the fun of it today,:” said the Fairfax student.

Solomon says even though people don’t fish as much, he enjoys seeing people in nature trying something new. “My favorite part about fishing is getting new people into the outdoors. I love everything about it and I love seeing new people get into it because it’s a dying sport, not many people do it nowadays,” he said.

Jamie Moore, the school’s athletic director, says not only is it a great opportunity to get kids outside, but a chance for these students to plan and prepare an event. “Aiden had this idea back in June that he would like to get his peers out fishing. So, we’ve been organizing this for a few months,” he said.

Vermont Fish & Wildlife officials helped the students learn the ropes of fishing before they cast a line.

“Just coming out here and spending time with friends,” said David Santor, a student from Colchester.

“Just watching them grow and develop skills that they may or may not have had a few months ago and seeing the excitement on their faces when we just got our first fish was really nice,” Moore said.

Bellcate staff say they are excited to get out again next year.

