GOP candidates file to get on the Granite State ballot

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - GOP candidates vying for president in 2024 are in the Granite State this week filing to be on the ballot in the state’s first-in-the-nation primary.

Now that the filing period is officially open, presidential candidates are flocking to the Granite State. Trying to distinguish themselves from each other and an alternative to the former president.

Nikki Haley walked into New Hampshire’s Secretary of State’s office Friday to officially enter the primary for the Republican nomination for president. The room was packed with local and national media.

We asked her what sets her apart from the other candidates in the race. “I’ve been a governor, I know how to deal with bureaucracy. I know how to lead it. I’ve also been in the foreign policy world. I dealt with China, Russia, Iran, Israel, the Palestinians every day for two years,” Haley said.

After Ron DeSantis filed in Concord Thursday, he headed north where he talked to supporters at a crowded market in Littleton. The Florida governor says his time in the U.S. Navy makes him unique. “I’m the only one that’s served this country in uniform. I’ll be the first president since 1988 who served in the military in a war. Two, I’m a father with young kids, so all this is personal for me. From education to the future of the country,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis and Haley are currently the two closest candidates to catching Trump in the Granite State. But the former president is way ahead of the field. But some New Hampshire Republicans who supported Trump in the past say they are switching teams. Matthew Simon, a business owner and state representative from Littleton, is now backing DeSantis.

“We have a concern at the Statehouse in New Hampshire that if Trump is at the top of the ticket, we are going to suffer a little bit down ticket,” Simon said.

At the Haley filing Friday, Trump’s electability was a concern for Betty Gay. “Sadly, a lot of Republicans didn’t like his antics, didn’t vote for him, and so voted for Biden,” Gay said.

Former Gov. Chris Christie has been the most vocal critic of Trump on the campaign trail. But it will be up to all the candidates in the race to make their pitch to voters as to why they are the better choice.

“He’s not the same guy that he was in 2016. They got him on the teleprompter, he’s not willing to debate. He’s kind of going through the motions,” DeSantis said.

“I think people are ready for a new generational conservative leader. We feel the momentum on the ground in Iowa, We feel it in New Hampshire,” Haley said.

Former Vice President Mike Pence also filed to be on the ballot Friday. The former president is expected to be in the Granite State on October 23rd.

