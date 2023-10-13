Gov. Scott announces funding for recreational development
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Money is on its way to Vermont’s recreational economy.
Governor Scott and the Vermont Outdoor Recreation Economic Collaborative announced $6 million in funding to supporting local recreation for communities across the state.
That includes money for flood recovery to outdoor activities damaged by flooding, as well as projects expanding outdoor equity and accessibility.
