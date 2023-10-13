How to watch Saturday’s partial solar eclipse safely

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A partial solar eclipse Saturday will be like a “dress rehearsal” for the total eclipse that will be happening on April 8th, 2024.

It’s called the “Ring of Fire” because it’s when the Moon is in front of the Sun, creating a circle of light with darkness in the middle. NASA officials say it will be visible in all continental states, next Saturday, October 14th. The Vermont Astronomical Society says this region will only see about 30% coverage though because of where we are in relation to the eclipse’s path.

It starts a bit after noon Saturday but your best time to look is going to be at around 1:20 p.m. The society’s Jack St. Louis is reminding everyone not to look directly at the Sun, but offers tips to observe safely. “The easiest thing you can do is take a piece of cardboard, a light piece of cardboard to show the Sun on another cardboard, a little bit bigger. Put a little pinhole in it... and you stand with the Sun behind you and it shines down through the hole on the board and you’ll be able to see the eclipse,” he said.

You can also get certified eclipse glasses or a special camera and telescope lenses. And a bonus with those is that they can be used to view next spring’s total eclipse which is directly overhead on April 8.

Additional Eclipse Information:

Partial Solar Eclipse:

On Saturday afternoon, 14 October, 2023, the Sun will be partially eclipsed by the Moon.

Here is the time table of events (for Burlington, Vermont):

Start: 12:12 pm

Maximum Coverage 1:19 pm

Ends 2:26 pm

About 28% of the Sun’s South West side will be covered by the Moon. Eclipse Duration: 2 hrs. 14 mins.

Warning:

Never look at the Sun with the unaided eye, binoculars, cameras, or telescope without proper, safe solar filters and proper, safe solar observing techniques. An unprotected view of the Sun, even for a moment can cause severe eye damage or blindness. Always use proper and safe solar viewing techniques to observe the Sun. Do not look at the Sun using “homemade filters.” The Sun’s ultraviolet and infra-red rays will burn the retinas of your eyes and can cause permanent eye damage and or blindness. Do not use “homemade filters” such as colored glass, smoked glass, sun glasses, compact disks or plastic films to look at the Sun. Using these items can cause eye damage or blindness. Always use recommended proper and safe solar filters and safe observing techniques. For more information on safe solar observing:

https://eclipse.aas.org/eye-safety

