Killington man dies in 2-car crash

MENDON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Killington man is dead following a crash in Mendon Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 3:45 p.m. on Route 4 near Old Turnpike Road. Vermont State Police say Jon Lantman, 73, tried to turn left onto Gateway Court and crashed into an on-coming car. A passenger in that car, Rodney Greene, 71, died at the scene.

Three other people from both cars -- including a 13-year-old -- were hospitalized with serious injuries.

No charges have been filed but the investigation is ongoing.

