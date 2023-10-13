How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Lawsuit to block New York’s ban on gas stoves is filed by gas and construction groups

File photo
File photo(WILX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gas and construction trade groups are suing to block New York state’s ban on gas stoves and furnaces in new buildings.

The organizations argue the law violates the federal government’s rules around how gas appliances are regulated, and filed the case against New York on Thursday in federal court.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, approved the ban this spring on the installation of fossil-fuel equipment in new buildings. It’s set to take effect in 2026 for structures of seven stories or less and in 2029 for larger buildings. The law would not apply to existing buildings.

Similar policies have been approved by dozens of Democrat-controlled cities and local governments as supporters say they are aiming to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve indoor air quality. The rule quickly became the source of partisan outrage over climate change, with Republican officials and other opponents criticizing it as an infringement on consumer choice.

The New York Department of State, which is named as a defendant, declined to comment on the lawsuit.

The case was filed by the National Association of Home Builders and the National Propane Gas Association, among others. It alleges that New York does not have the legal ability to enforce its rule because a preexisting federal law called the Energy Policy and Conservation Act already regulates energy use policies.

They are asking a judge to rule that the state’s ban is unenforceable under federal law and for it to be blocked before it takes effect.

The state’s law contains exemptions for emergency backup power equipment and for commercial food establishments, laboratories and car washes. New York City is set to begin phasing in a separate set of rules for all-electric new construction next year.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Tyler Wolfe
Missing Vermont teen found safe
Two people were killed in a crash in New Hampshire early Thursday morning. - File photo
2 people killed in New Hampshire crash
File photo
Grand Isle man charged with DUI in fatal crash
File photo
Tesla torcher sentenced to 4 years in prison
Caleb Maniscalchi
NH man charged with attempted murder after fishing fight

Latest News

File photo
Hotels, lodgings book up in anticipation of 2024 total solar eclipse
File photo NASA/Bill Dunford
How to watch Saturday’s partial solar eclipse safely
Students from the Bellcate School took a field trip to Colchester Pond Friday.
Essex students reel in new experiences on local pond
Montpelier Police are looking for a man who they say robbed a downtown convenience store at...
Montpelier PD looking for armed robbery suspect