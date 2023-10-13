Montpelier PD looking for armed robbery suspect
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Montpelier Police Department are looking for a man who they say robbed a downtown convenience store at gunpoint.
Police say it happened just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday, when a man entered the downtown store, pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded cash and other items.
The suspect ran from the scene once police arrived.
Police ask if you have any information to call (802) 223-3445.
