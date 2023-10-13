Montpelier PD looking for armed robbery suspect

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Montpelier Police Department are looking for a man who they say robbed a downtown convenience store at gunpoint.

Police say it happened just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday, when a man entered the downtown store, pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded cash and other items.

The suspect ran from the scene once police arrived.

Police ask if you have any information to call (802) 223-3445.

