How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Montpelier PD looking for armed robbery suspect

Montpelier PD looking for armed robbery suspect who robbed convenience store
Montpelier PD looking for armed robbery suspect who robbed convenience store(Courtesy: Montpelier Police Department)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Montpelier Police Department are looking for a man who they say robbed a downtown convenience store at gunpoint.

Police say it happened just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday, when a man entered the downtown store, pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded cash and other items.

The suspect ran from the scene once police arrived.

Police ask if you have any information to call (802) 223-3445.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

xxx
St. Albans woman arrested after crashing into 4 cars
This composite police sketch depicts a person of interest in the Oct. 5 killing of Honoree...
Police release sketch of person of interest in Castleton murder
Caleb Maniscalchi
NH man charged with attempted murder after fishing fight
Tyler Wolfe
Missing Vermont teen found safe
Maurice Armell
Missing Vermont man found safe

Latest News

Burlington Police Crime
Burlington Police make arrests following aggravated assault in City Hall Park
Bethel man facing manslaughter charges stemming from accidental overdose
Environmental groups allege Casella violated leachate plan at Coventry landfill
A new hiking trail is now available for those looking to hoof up a popular peak near Lake Placid.
Trail renovation complete for popular ADK trail