Movie theaters get a big boost from summer 2023

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Grab your popcorn and your candy! If you like movies, this summer was one to remember. This summer was a hot one for blockbusters, and movie theatre officials are hoping to keep the momentum rolling.

Movie theaters across Vermont reported a 16% increase in ticket sales this summer compared to last, and that number will likely rise with what’s expected to be a big release today.

And no one likes movies more than the people bringing them to the big screen. Ho Nguyen of Merrill’s Roxy Cinemas says Barbie showings and overflow showings sold out three or four times a day for multiple weekends, with Oppenheimer right behind.

“We had an insane turnout over the summer with Barbie and Oppenheimer. Ticket demand has been insane,” said Nguyen.

The same is true for the Marquis Theatre in Middlebury. Owner Ben Wells says the demand they saw this summer is reviving the industry.

“We’re used to ups and downs and the lack for us immediately post-COVID, the highs weren’t as high and the lows were lower. So Barbenheimer was tremendous,” said Wells.

To no one’s surprise, movie theatre ticket sales dropped during the pandemic. Online data tracker ‘The Numbers’ shows nationwide that 1 billion tickets were sold in 2019, which dropped in 2020 to a little over 206 million. The industry has been battling back, and so far this year, nearly 900 million tickets have been sold.

That number will likely grow with another big release this week. Movie theatres are preparing for ‘Taylor swift: The Eras Tour’ to hit the big screen.

“We tried to get tickets for one of the earlier showings, and the website glitched and it wasn’t working out for us,” said Roxanne from Middlebury.

“I think we’re going to have to open additional shows because I’ve seen the ticket sales numbers across the board,” said Nguyen.

Wells says the big release is keeping this summer’s momentum going, noting they’ve been impacted by both the writer’s and the actor’s strike.

“A bunch of what would have been big fall movies have shifted to 2024 dates or beyond. We’re pretty grateful to Taylor for putting something people want to see in theatres,” said Wells.

More big movie releases are expected later this year, including Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour being shown at local theaters.

