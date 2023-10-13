How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Nonalcoholic beer sales are soaring

Reasons for the rise in popularity of nonalcoholic beers include better taste, thanks to...
Reasons for the rise in popularity of nonalcoholic beers include better taste, thanks to technology.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Many people are in the middle of “sober October” right now and staying away from alcohol – and it might be easier these days with the rise of nonalcoholic beers.

The Wall Street Journal reports that sales of nonalcoholic beers jumped 32% last year.

Nielsen IQ also reported an average 31% sales growth over four years.

Data from Euromonitor says the trend is even more pronounced in Western Europe.

Reasons for the rise in popularity of nonalcoholic beers include better taste, thanks to technology.

Academic studies have also found that younger people are drinking less alcohol due to being better informed about the health risks.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Wolfe
Missing Vermont teen found safe
Two people were killed in a crash in New Hampshire early Thursday morning. - File photo
2 people killed in New Hampshire crash
File photo
Grand Isle man charged with DUI in fatal crash
File photo
Tesla torcher sentenced to 4 years in prison
File Image
Police arrest juveniles following City Hall Park fight involving gun

Latest News

Police talks to Zein Ramawi, right, leader of the Islamic Society of Bay Ridge mosque, at...
US cities boost security as fears spread over Israel-Hamas war despite lack of credible threats
Waterford
Waterford residents weigh ATVs on roads
The shooting took place in the garage for the airport’s Terminal D, which was temporarily...
Police officer killed, another wounded in shooting at Philadelphia International Airport garage
Kaiser Permanent workers picket Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Baldwin Park, Calif. Kaiser...
Kaiser Permanente reaches a tentative deal with health care worker unions after a recent strike