Pets with Potential: Meet Mowgli

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potneital is a 10-year-old Lab/Rottie mix named Mowgli.

He is described by his previous owners as an amazing family dog who loves to be outside. He is great with children of all ages and gets along with dogs. Mowgli has a high prey drive and should not live with cats or other small animals. He loves belly rubs and knows a few basic commands.

For more information on Mowgli and other furry friends, contact the Homeward Bound in Middlebury.

