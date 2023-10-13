How to help
Pets with Potential: Meet Mowgli

Mowgli
Mowgli(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potneital is a 10-year-old Lab/Rottie mix named Mowgli.

He is described by his previous owners as an amazing family dog who loves to be outside. He is great with children of all ages and gets along with dogs. Mowgli has a high prey drive and should not live with cats or other small animals. He loves belly rubs and knows a few basic commands.

For more information on Mowgli and other furry friends, contact the Homeward Bound in Middlebury.

