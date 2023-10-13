How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Taylor Swift ‘Eras’ opening draws big crowd in Essex Jct.

Swifties gathered at the Essex Cinema Friday.
Swifties gathered at the Essex Cinema Friday.(WCAX)
By Lucy Caile
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated concert film, “Taylor Swift The Eras Tour,” opens in our region Friday after an early release in some markets.

Swifties are lining up at upwards of 300 theaters around the country for the nearly three-hour movie. Industry officials are now estimating the opening weekend could bring in $150 million in ticket sales.

Reporter Lucy Caile spoke with fans getting ready to see the film at the Essex Cinemas, as well as a group of voter registration advocates taking advantage of the big crowds.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Wolfe
Missing Vermont teen found safe
Two people were killed in a crash in New Hampshire early Thursday morning. - File photo
2 people killed in New Hampshire crash
File photo
Grand Isle man charged with DUI in fatal crash
File photo
Tesla torcher sentenced to 4 years in prison
File Image
Police arrest juveniles following City Hall Park fight involving gun

Latest News

Nikki Haley walked into N.H. Secretary of State’s office Friday to officially enter the primary.
GOP candidates file to get on the Granite State ballot
File photo
Will GMP’s ambitious billion-dollar resiliency plan leave smaller utilities in the dust?
This week’s Pet with Potential is a 10-year-old Lab/Rottie mix named Mowgli.
Pets with Potential: Meet Mowgli
A week after the fatal shooting of a Castleton woman on a local trail, authorities say they are...
Castleton area remains tense as police search for leads in fatal shooting