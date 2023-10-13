UVM Hillel hosts vigil for victims of conflict in Israel

BURLINGTON, Vt. - Over 2,500 people have died since the start of the conflict in Israel on Saturday morning.

Thursday, UVM Hillel held a vigil on campus to help mourn the lives lost, and send prayers to those suffering.

People packed Davis amphitheater on UVM’s campus tonight in support of the lives lost in the conflict.

A big concern Thursday, was security - as fear has grown for the safety of Jewish people outside of Israel as well.

UVM police officers circled the group of students and community members gathered in support of the lives lost in Israel - and the people currently captured.

UVM Hillel Executive Director Matt Vogel said in a statement “students have a right to mourn the dead and pray for the return of hostages in peace and safety. I appreciate UVM’s responsiveness to security concerns I have heard expressed from some parents and students these past few days.”

But besides one person booing - the vigil went on peacefully.

Organizer and speaker Josie Leit says she wanted to hold the vigil on campus so Jewish students and allies can come together.

She says people checking in on her and asking about her friends and family in Israel has meant a lot.

“Asking how we are - I know there have some friends of mine who haven’t been doing that and I’ve definitely noticed - I do appreciate when people are there for me,” Leit said.

Leit spoke at the event, saying the lives lost shouldn’t be treated as political.

“This is not a political situation, this is lives being lost, and lives are being lost on both sides, and you can be there with someone even if you don’t agree with necessarily what the government has done,” Leit said.

Attendee Emily Tinetti’s family is Ukrainian - they escaped Ukraine after their home was bombed... And took refuge in Israel - now they’re witnessing another war.

“I’m just here, I can’t really do much for them, so I’m just here to support them mentally and be there for them in spirit,” Tinetti said.

Many other attendees had ties to people affected by the war - some crying during the remarks made by speakers.

In-between speeches and songs were silent moments.

As people held candles and flags to honor those lost, captured and fighting is Israel.

In response to the vigil... UVM students for justice in Palestine gave us this statement:

“People are allowed to mourn death, as death is inherently tragic. This week, Israel experienced a modicum of the death it has wrought upon Palestine for decades. The death, displacement, and destruction of Palestinians has been constant since Israel began its colonial expansion in 1948 — that is the root cause of every death that has occurred, and the selective outrage of Hillel, uvm, and the us as a whole is serving as justification for Israel’s efforts to indiscriminately starve and bomb Palestinians as we speak. Anyone who chooses this moment to endorse the Israeli occupation does not truly care about ending death.”

Now as the unrest continues on... Vermont’s chapter of Party for Socialism and Liberation has decided to host a demonstration Saturday in Burlington’s City Hall park, where they will call for an end to all U.S. aid to Israel and to free all Palestinian prisoners

Over a dozen Jewish communities in Vermont including Hillel at UVM, Chabad of Burlington, the Ohavi Zedek synanogue, and Chabad of Vermont say they are appalled to see the group would host the event in city hall park.

They said in a statement, “we call upon psl and all event co-sponsors to immediately condemn terrorism and publicly condemn the atrocities committed by hamas in the name of innocent Palestinian people against our Israeli families, friends, and allies.”

