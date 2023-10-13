UVM medical students don white coats

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Students at the Larner College of Medicine at The University of Vermont received their white coats Friday, marking their entry into clinical practice.

Students from across the country -- and the world -- walked the stage to get their coats -- taking an oath to practice medicine responsibly and ethically.

Richard Page, the college’s dean, congratulated the students for achieving the milestone during challenging times. “This is an amazing class. A lot of them went to college during a pandemic. They may have applied during a pandemic, and they made the decision to be a doctor, even with everything else going on,” he said.

There’s still some time before these students officially become doctors. But in four years, the Vermont-trained physicians will graduate and move on to internships.

