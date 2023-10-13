How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Vt. Law School offering animal advocacy fellowships

By Darren Perron
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Law and Graduate School is offering fellowships to their Animal Law and Policy Institute for next year.

Three fellowships will be offered through the Animal Law and Policy Institute at VLGS to support attorneys advancing animal legal protections

Darren Perron spoke with the school’s Delcianna Winders about the growing interest in animal advocacy.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a suspicious death in Wheelock. - File photo
Police investigating suspicious death in Wheelock
The Wheelock investigation is still in the early stages after the body was discovered at a home...
Police investigate 2 shooting deaths in 2 days in Northeast Kingdom
Surveillance photo
Police arrest suspect in Montpelier armed robbery
Scot Sullivan of the Rutland Fuel Company says his 2023 Freightliner was stolen at 5:45 a.m....
Fuel truck stolen in Vermont recovered in New York
A trial run for a solution aimed at stopping trucks from getting stuck on the Notch Road will...
Plan pitched to stop stuck trucks on Notch Road

Latest News

File photo
Morristown cop cleared in April shooting incident
A heavy police presence on West Street in Rutland on Tuesday afternoon.
Vt. State Police investigate theft of cruiser, patrol rifle
Students and alumni weigh in on the proposed new name for the consolidated entity of the...
VSCS officials reject call to eliminate chancellor position
Darren Perron spoke with the school's Delcianna Winders about the growing interest in animal...
Vt. Law School offering animal advocacy fellowships