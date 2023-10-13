Waterford residents weigh ATVs on roads

WATERFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - The debate over whether ATVs belong on rural roads continues in a number of communities. Voters in the Northeast Kingdom town of Waterford rejected a measure this spring, but officials are gauging the interest of putting it back on the ballot.

“It ended up being a pretty hotly discussed item. You’re either very for or very against the thought of having ATVs on public roads,” said Waterford Selectboard Chair Mike Barrett. He says despite an ATV ballot question failing by just nine votes last Town Meeting Day, the discussion has come up again in local meetings. “At our last meeting, we actually had a representative from the community tell us that they had people coming onto their property and trespassing, marking up their land with ATVs, riding in a way that was not appropriate.”

A growing number of Vermont towns have brought the somewhat contentious question up for a vote. Many look to Newport, which approved a measure a few years ago and police report it’s a non-issue.

Ethan Hill with the Vermont ATV Sportsman’s Association says towns should consider making this move because it doesn’t just benefit riders. “The economic revenue was a big one for those guys. The need to bring in some outdoor recreation into the area that was another way to support their local business was through ATV use,” he said.

Some people we spoke with say they are not opposed to the idea, but others say they’re a little worried about ATVs disturbing the town’s peace and quiet.

“The thought of having ATVs going up and down the roads -- they are pretty loud. They are hard to police. One of our biggest problems is enforcement,” Barrett said.

And since the town doesn’t have a police force, Caledonia County Sheriff James Hemond says making sure people are followng the current rules is a challenge. “There are ATV riders that are not following the law. They are riding illegally. In other towns they have laws, they have local ordinances that you see a little better behavior,” he said.

A town survey is being sent to residents next week to see if they should put the ATV’ question back on the ballot.

