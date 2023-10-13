Will GMP’s ambitious billion-dollar resiliency plan leave smaller utilities in the dust?

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - How much does it cost to make power outages a thing of the past?

Green Mountain Power this week filed a first-of-its-kind plan with state regulators that the company says will end outages for all of its 270,000 customers by the year 2030. But some say the $1.5 billion plan raises questions about making all of Vermont’s grid resilient to the extremes of climate change.

“When you compare it to the status quo -- which is unsustainable -- the status quo is very expensive,” GMP President Mari McClure said.

Facing tens of millions of dollars in storm repairs every year, the state’s largest utility wants to bury power cables, reinforce overhead cables. and install batteries in homes.

GMP’s entire overhaul leading up to 2030 is slated to cost up to $1.5 billion, a number that got the attention of Governor Phil Scott this week. “What’s the price tag? Who’s going to pay for it? are all questions that need to be fleshed out,” Scott said.

GMP officials say the average ratepayer will see just a 2% increase. The Department of Public Service doesn’t have all the details on the total cost of the project, but they add storm damage costs are rising. “I think it’s fair to say we will be facing storms that are driving costs that will add up to that figure or come close to it. It’s part of the unfortunate but brave new world we’re facing,” said Vt. Public Service Commissioner June Tierney.

GMP says storm repairs have cost them $70 million in the last five years alone, and climate researchers say weather patterns are expected to become more volatile.

“It’s giving an enhancement to every storm, so the likelihood that snow will be heavier and it’s carrying more water and that there could be more ice increases,” said Gillian Galford, a University of Vermont researcher.

McClure says that with the cost of repairs also expected to increase, the investment will pay off. “They will return lower costs overall for Vermont,” she said.

“I can’t overstate what a big deal this is that Green Mountain Power is recognizing that this is the future,” said Peter Sterling with Renewable Energy Vermont. But he says the proposal also raises questions about making smaller utilities resilient to extreme weather. “How are we going to help those utilities make those changes affordable? It’s a lot of money. It’s well invested and well spent but asking ratepayers to pay for all of this is going to be tricky.”

The public comment period is expected to last through this winter. If approved, GMP says they want to get underway in the spring.

