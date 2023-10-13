BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -After a week of just about the same kind of weather, day after day, not much will change as we go through the weekend. The slow-moving low pressure system that has kept things dreary this week is finally moving off to our east, but we are not quite totally done with it just yet.

On Saturday, a system coming out of the Midwest will be moving just to our south with rain, but we will stay dry on Saturday. The problem is that there will still be lots of clouds, which may block the partial solar eclipse that will be happening early-to-mid-afternoon. There will be a few breaks in the cloud cover, so it is possible that some of us will be able to catch a glimpse of the eclipse . . . with the proper eyewear, of course!

For the second half of the weekend, that same old, slow low will kick back at us a bit for one last gasp of some possible wet weather. We could get some showers out of it late Sunday, Sunday night, and into the first part of Monday. There may even be a few snow showers on some of the higher mountain peaks.

Tuesday will feature more of the same weather that we have been used to, but as we get into mid/late week, an area of high pressure will move in and start to clear out the skies. Temperatures will be coming up a little bit, too.

For more details on Saturday’s eclipse, go to the Weather page on wcax.com and click on the “Eclipse Info” tab.

Have a great weekend! -Gary

