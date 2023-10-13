BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday! Well, finally, that stubborn low is starting to move away. Weather-wise for us, that means some minor improvements to the forecast. Our Friday should be mainly dry, with mostly cloudy skies overhead with a few peeks of sunshine here and there. Daytime highs are not changing, climbing back into the mid and upper 50s and lower 60s. Tonight, with more clearing off to the south, they’ll see overnight lows in the 30s; off to the north, they have more clouds, so overnight lows are generally in the 40s.

The weekend looks to be mainly dry as well. A low-pressure system will track to the south, leaving us mostly dry, but we’ll keep the clouds. There will be a few peeks of sunshine here and there. There is a partial solar eclipse early to mid-afternoon on Saturday, and there may be enough of those breaks in the cloud cover to let us observe it (with the proper eyewear, of course!). The best chance of a few showers or mountain snow showers will be Sunday night into Monday.

We’ll start next week primarily cloudy, but it does look like we’ll have some more sunny breaks as we head towards mid-week next week. That will also bump up the high temperatures just a bit as well.

For more information on Saturday’s eclipse, click on the “Eclipse Info” tab on the Weather page of our website at wcax.com.

Happy Friday!

-Peter Kvietkauskas

