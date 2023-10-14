#12 Vermont soars to win over #11 St. Lawrence
Cats earn first regulation win of season
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - They scored early, and they scored often.
After burying two goals in the game’s first five minutes, the 12th-ranked UVM women’s hockey team downed #11 St. Lawrence 6-2. Lara Beecher scored twice, as the Cats saw additional goals from Natalie Mlynkova, Lily Humphrey, Maddy Skelton, and Evelyne Blais-Savoie.
Vermont and St. Lawrence meet again in Canton on Saturday.
