How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

#12 Vermont soars to win over #11 St. Lawrence

Cats earn first regulation win of season
Cats earn first regulation win of season
By Michael Dugan
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - They scored early, and they scored often.

After burying two goals in the game’s first five minutes, the 12th-ranked UVM women’s hockey team downed #11 St. Lawrence 6-2. Lara Beecher scored twice, as the Cats saw additional goals from Natalie Mlynkova, Lily Humphrey, Maddy Skelton, and Evelyne Blais-Savoie.

Vermont and St. Lawrence meet again in Canton on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Image
Police arrest juveniles following City Hall Park fight involving gun
Montpelier PD looking for armed robbery suspect who robbed the Mobile station at the...
Montpelier PD looking for armed robbery suspect
Killington man dies in 2-car crash
File image
Bethel man facing manslaughter charges stemming from fatal overdose
This composite police sketch depicts a person of interest in the Oct. 5 killing of Honoree...
Police get dozens of tips after releasing sketch of person of interest in Vt. murder

Latest News

Scores and highlights around the state
Friday Football Frenzy: Week Seven, Part One
Scores and highlights around the state
Friday Football Frenzy: Week Seven, Part Two
Scores and highlights around the state
Friday Football Frenzy: Week Seven, Part Two
Cats earn first regulation win of season
#12 Vermont soars to win over #11 St. Lawrence