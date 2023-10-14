FirstLight Fiber to pay V-Tel $1.2M in lawsuit

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A million dollar jury verdict this week in a dispute between two telecom companies doing business in our region.

A jury in New Hampshire ordered FirstLight Fiber to pay Vermont Telephone Company $1.2 million dollars for breach of contract.

The case dates back to 2019 when FirstLight abruptly canceled a lease deal with V-Tel. The cancellation stemmed from a dispute over FirstLight’s use of a Chinese company’s equipment, which state contractors -- like FirstLight -- were prohibited from using due to security concerns.

