Harm reduction organization urges opiate users to call ‘Never Use Alone’ hotline

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In Vermont, 41% of the people who died of an overdose in 2021 had no witness or bystander present. That’s why the Department of Health and harm reduction organizations across the state are asking people not to use alone. For some, that may not be an option. The Executive Director for Vermont cares, a non-profit that provides harm reduction services throughout the state, is urging Vermonters to take advantage of ‘Never Use Alone’, a hotline for people using by themselves.

“The reality of it is, not everybody is going to be able to use with another, or be in a space where that’s possible, in their life, for whatever reason there might be, so never use alone is a great resource for that.” said Theresa Vezina, the Executive Director of Vermont Cares.

The number 800-484-3731 calls a volunteer harm reductionist to set up a safety plan in case the user on the other end becomes non-responsive. The hotline has received 182 calls from Vermont since 2019, and the organization is asking Vermonters for more.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.