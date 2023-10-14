How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Harm reduction organization urges opiate users to call ‘Never Use Alone’ hotline

By Laura Ullman
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In Vermont, 41% of the people who died of an overdose in 2021 had no witness or bystander present. That’s why the Department of Health and harm reduction organizations across the state are asking people not to use alone. For some, that may not be an option. The Executive Director for Vermont cares, a non-profit that provides harm reduction services throughout the state, is urging Vermonters to take advantage of ‘Never Use Alone’, a hotline for people using by themselves.

“The reality of it is, not everybody is going to be able to use with another, or be in a space where that’s possible, in their life, for whatever reason there might be, so never use alone is a great resource for that.” said Theresa Vezina, the Executive Director of Vermont Cares.

The number 800-484-3731 calls a volunteer harm reductionist to set up a safety plan in case the user on the other end becomes non-responsive. The hotline has received 182 calls from Vermont since 2019, and the organization is asking Vermonters for more.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Image
Police arrest juveniles following City Hall Park fight involving gun
Montpelier PD looking for armed robbery suspect who robbed the Mobile station at the...
Montpelier PD looking for armed robbery suspect
Killington man dies in 2-car crash
This composite police sketch depicts a person of interest in the Oct. 5 killing of Honoree...
Police get dozens of tips after releasing sketch of person of interest in Vt. murder
File image
Bethel man facing manslaughter charges stemming from fatal overdose

Latest News

file photo
New statewide program offering free crisis care
VTEL
FirstLight Fiber to pay VTel $1.2M in lawsuit
Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated concert film, “Taylor Swift The Eras Tour,” opens in our...
Taylor Swift ‘Eras’ opening draws big crowd in Essex Jct.
File photo
FirstLight Fiber to pay VTel $1.2M in lawsuit