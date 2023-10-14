Helping preserve spiny softshell turtles habitats on Vermont beaches

NORTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - Volunteers took to North Hero State Park Saturday to pick up debris that can prevent turtles from properly nesting.

June Laub, an Echo intern and UVM senior, helped release a group of spiny softshell turtles into Lake Champlain this summer. On Saturday, she pulled up roots and raked over pebbles to prepare North Hero State Park’s beach for next summer’s turtle nesting.

“I really like turtles and I really like this project just having been at Echo,” Laub said. “Just seeing different parts of the journey has been really cool to piece all together.”

Spiny softshell turtles have existed in Vermont far longer than humans have.

“They’ve been in this lake ever since the Ice Ages retreated and the glacier melted,” Fish and Wildlife Specialist Toni Mikula explained. “So I think that’s very cool that they’re such an ancient species and they’re still hanging on here.”

Spiny softshells live in northern Lake Champlain and around the Lamoille River. They’re known for their pointy snouts, leathery shells and dwindling population. Vermont Fish and Wildlife estimate fewer than 300 adults and large juveniles exist today.

Predators like skunks and raccoons eat turtle eggs and hatchlings and are one of spiny softshell’s biggest threats. So are habitat disturbers like dogs, beachgoers, boaters and fishers. Plus, shoreline erosion makes it harder for adults to find proper nesting areas. This summer, spiny softshells had just laid their eggs when the flooding occurred, wiping out many of the eggs laid close to the water.

“Female turtles never had an opportunity to gauge where the best place to nest was going to be,” Mikula said. “So unfortunately, the ones that happen to be lower down we did lose.”

Fish and Wildlife have been hosting beach cleanups since the early 2000s. Volunteers clear out litter and natural debris to make room for nesting. They also lay wire mesh over the sand, which deters predators from digging up eggs. Since the cleanups began, the number of nests and live hatchlings have dramatically increased: in 2022, some 1,300 hatchlings were born compared to 2004′s one hundred.

Fish and Wildlife say this wouldn’t be possible without community help and community members say they’re thrilled to help the turtles.

“What’s more important than being outside?” North Hero resident Scott Sainsbury said. “Enjoying nature and we’re doing something good. This is where I would prefer to be.”

Fish and Wildlife says some of the best ways to protect these turtles are to pick up and carry out any litter that could attract predators, being mindful of the beaches during hatching season and volunteering in cleanups like these.

