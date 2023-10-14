Inklings Children’s Books opens in Waitsfield

WAITSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - On Saturday, a family-owned bookstore, Inklings Children’s Books, opened in Waitsfield. There was live music, a story time, and arts and crafts. Inklings Children’s Books Owner Brian Wray says he fantasized about owning a bookstore one day. Wray says the dream started back when he was writing for Disney.

“I was writing children’s books, and the more I wrote and went out and shared books at schools and libraries. I really wanted children’s books to sort of be my full-time life. So, this is sort of a dream of ours,” said Wray.

His wife, Nicole Angel, supported him every step of way through the lengthy process of creating a bookstore.

“He would see the reach that it will make in the community and how kids would just come to life through books and that they get really fulfilled and he’s like, let’s do this. So here it is,” said Angel.

The store has a variety of different books, which is an important aspect for Wray.

“It was really important. You want an inkling to have a wide range of books, wide range of subject matter, reading level from board books, all the way up to, you know, sort of young adult,” said Wray.

Brian and Nicole’s daughter Sylvia says this bookstore is a great addition to Waitsfield.

“I’m like so happy because there’s not a lot of bookstores and it’s really nice that we’re opening one,” said Sylvia.

Wray says taking on something like this is not easy, but it was all worth it in the end.

“The most rewarding part is handing a child a book and seeing their eyes light up...That never gets old,” said Wray.

Inklings Children’s Books is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The owner says the goal of inklings is to provide a space where kids and adults can come for a diverse collection of books.

