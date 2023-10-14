New statewide program offering free crisis care

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new statewide program is offering free crisis mental health services, they’re calling it “Starting Over Strong Vermont”, or “S.O.S. Vermont.” The Department of Mental Health and FEMA formed the initiative to source crisis counselors throughout the state to be made available for those affected by the summer’s historic floods. Outreach workers can see Vermonters looking for help in person at information booths, talk over the phone, or even meet you wherever you are in person. To get connected with services all you have to do is call 2-1-1.

“If you wanna talk to somebody, three to five sessions, just help release your stress, find ways to manage some of the problems that you’re having, whether it’s a problem in your house, or a mental health problem you’re having or a substance problem, that’s great. Otherwise, if you’re looking for resources how to re-build your home, how to find a furnace, how to sign up for any other thing that might be helpful at that moment, then we can guide you to those resources.” said Washington County Mental Health Services Communications Coordinator, Heather Slayton

You have access to up to 5 sessions but after they’re up, you can be placed on a wait list for more. Funding for the program will last for 8 more months, but may be renewed pending another crises. Counselors told us they’re hearing about unmet needs for housing, money and mental health care. Long term mental health care continues to be inaccessible throughout the state.

