Police looking for four suspects involved in string of car thefts

4 male suspects caught on camera at a Burlington convenience store
4 male suspects caught on camera at a Burlington convenience store(Courtesy: Vermont State Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
FERRISBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state police are looking for at least four male suspects who they say are involved in a string of car break-ins and credit card fraud.

Police say between midnight and 2:00 a.m. Saturday, four men stole at least four cars between Ferrisburgh and Charlotte. Two of them were failed attempts -- as the suspects got stuck in the victims yards.

Police say at least seven other cars were broken into and a shotgun and bright orange flare gun were taken. Police then say they were able to track the men on surveillance camera at a Burlington convenience store, where they were buying food and gas with a stolen credit card.

If you recognize any of these people, Police ask that you give them a call.

