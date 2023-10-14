How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Two sent to the hospital following house fire

(Source: WIFR)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALAIS, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state police are investigating a house fire in Calais that sent two people to the hospital Saturday.

Police say it happened around 8:15 a.m. at a home on Max Gray Road. Fire crews say the first floor living room area was fully engulfed in flames.

The two occupants inside were sent to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Officials say the fire is not considered suspicious.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Image
Police arrest juveniles following City Hall Park fight involving gun
Montpelier PD looking for armed robbery suspect who robbed the Mobile station at the...
Montpelier PD looking for armed robbery suspect
Killington man dies in 2-car crash
File photo
Coast Guard tracks hoax SOS calls from Burlington area
File photo NASA/Bill Dunford
How to watch Saturday’s partial solar eclipse safely

Latest News

partial solar eclipse
UVM students get hands-on science for partial solar eclipse
4 male suspects caught on camera at a Burlington convenience store
Police looking for four suspects involved in string of car thefts
Inklings Children's Bookstore opens Saturday
Inklings Children’s Books opens in Waitsfield
file photo
New statewide program offering free crisis care