Two sent to the hospital following house fire

CALAIS, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state police are investigating a house fire in Calais that sent two people to the hospital Saturday.

Police say it happened around 8:15 a.m. at a home on Max Gray Road. Fire crews say the first floor living room area was fully engulfed in flames.

The two occupants inside were sent to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Officials say the fire is not considered suspicious.

