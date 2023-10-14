Two sent to the hospital following house fire
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CALAIS, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state police are investigating a house fire in Calais that sent two people to the hospital Saturday.
Police say it happened around 8:15 a.m. at a home on Max Gray Road. Fire crews say the first floor living room area was fully engulfed in flames.
The two occupants inside were sent to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.
Officials say the fire is not considered suspicious.
