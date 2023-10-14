UVM students get hands-on science for partial solar eclipse

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - UVM physics students and astronomers gathered at the Echo Center to promote hands-on science during Saturday’s partial solar eclipse.

Those in attendance were able to learn about sun-safe viewing techniques, telescope projections, and eclipse glasses. Now the partial eclipse is almost like a dress rehearsal for the total eclipse that will be happening on April 8th, 2024.

“Next April, we’ll have totality which means the entire sun will be blocked by the moon and we’ll have a period of darkness as if it was the middle of the night, but in the middle of the afternoon, which is quite exciting” said Luke Donforth, a UVM Dept. of Physics Lecturer.

Donforth says observers would have seen 20% block of the sun if it wasn’t as cloudy.

