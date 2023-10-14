BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The partial eclipse is today, but unfortunately, skies will be mostly cloudy. On the other hand, only about 20% of the sun will be eclipsed, with the best viewing in the Southwest in states like Arizona and New Mexico. At any rate, if you want to check it out, it will start around noon. Temperatures will be in the mid 50s for highs. Sunday will also be mostly cloudy, with perhaps an isolated shower. Showers are more likely Sunday night and Monday, though they will be on the light side.

The rest of the week is looking pretty nice. Tuesday will be partly sunny, with an isolated shower possible. Wednesday will be dry. Highs both days will be in the 50s, with lows in the 30s and 40s. A bit of a warming trend is expected late in the week. Thursday and Friday will be pleasant, with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.