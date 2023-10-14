How to help
By Dave Busch
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The partial eclipse is Saturday, but unfortunately, skies will be mostly cloudy. On the other hand, only about 20% of the sun will be eclipsed, with the best viewing in the Southwest in states like Arizona and New Mexico. At any rate, if you want to check it out, it will start around noon. Temperatures will be in the mid 50s for highs. Sunday will also be mostly cloudy, with perhaps an isolated shower. Showers are more likely Sunday night and Monday, though they will be on the light side.

The rest of the week is looking pretty nice. Tuesday will be partly sunny, with an isolated shower possible. Wednesday will be dry. Highs both days will be in the 50s, with lows in the 30s and 40s. A bit of a warming trend is expected late in the week. Thursday and Friday will be pleasant, with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

