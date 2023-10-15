Burlington Fire Dept. to launch new CRT pilot program

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Starting Monday, the Burlington Fire Department will deploy a new community response team or CRT to respond to overdoses and unresponsive patient calls in the Queen City.

The city approved a current department owned vehicle with two overtime BFD employees to respond to the calls. The overtime and staffing will be voluntary.

BFD employees will make contact with the patient and provide immediate life saving measures, such as Narcan, provide respiratory support, and additional resources. If the patient refuses care -- they will provide additional resources - such as overdose leave-behind kits.

This is a six-month trial paid for with city opioid settlement funds.

