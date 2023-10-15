Crowds rally in response to Israel-Palestine war

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Crowds took to City Hall Park in Burlington Saturday afternoon to offer a Palestinian perspective on the war in Israel. Palestinian flags rippled through the air as people chanted for a free Palestine.

The group gathered in the wake of the October 7 attack on Israel by terror group Hamas, yet protestors say that the war began decades ago during the Nakba, the 1948 displacement of Palestinian Arabs.

Speakers expressed sorrow for all lives lost but condemned years of Israeli-led attacks on Palestinians and the U.S. government’s decision to supply Israel with weapons to combat Hamas.

Protestor Oliva Burt of Montpelier said she’s wary of the way the attack is being portrayed by media.

“People should keep their eyes open and understand that the media is full of propaganda,” Burt said. “This is a fight against colonization and apartheid.”

More than 1,900 Israelis and Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since last Saturday’s attack. Another 7,600 are reported wounded.

Local Jewish groups will hold a rally at City Hall Sunday at 3 p.m.

