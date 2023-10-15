Larner College of Medicine students receive their white coats

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Here, inside the Ira Allen Chapel, Larner College of Medicine’s, newest students took their first steps toward becoming doctors. The white coat ceremony is a relatively new tradition, but nonetheless important. The day marks the end of pre-clinical studies in the classroom for med students, and their entry into hands on practice. More symbolically, the day marks a turning point in these young folks’ lives. The white coat demands trust, and it’s placement sets them off on a journey to earn it.

“To get this one day to really to enjoy the fact that we actually made it and get to do it with our friends and family, and loved ones... I’m just really excited about that.” said Lajla Badnjevic, a first year medical student.

Lajla Badnjevic grew up in Burlington. She’s the daughter, and granddaughter, of three refugees who fled the Bosnian war in December of 1997. She says her experience at community health centers, translating for her grandma, and her cultural roots inspired her to study medicine in a way that gives back to her community. Her family agrees.

“Our immigration status influences a lot of who we are as people, just in our day to day lives, and I think going back to seeing inequities in health care, we really got to experience that first hand through our family members, not necessarily personally, I really think that impassioned her to want to make a difference and want to become a doctor.” said Ema Badnjevic, Lajla’s sister.

Lajla Badnjevic, like many of her other classmates, says she worked tirelessly to get to this day. When she can start being in the room, face to face, with Vermonters when they need it most. While she doesn’t know where the path of residency will take her, she wants to practice family medicine here in Vermont.

“This community did a lot for my family, and so I feel very inclined, to give back to them, what they gave to me. " said Lajla Badnjevic

“bell hooks, who I could quote forever, writes that love is a combination of care, commitment, knowledge, and responsibility, respect and trust. It’s interesting that we could probably substitute doctor, and write it in the place of love. Being a doctor is a combination of care, commitment, knowledge, responsibility, respect and trust.” said Dr. Jeremiah Dickerson, an Assistant Professor of Psychiatry in his address to the class.

Congratulations to the class of 2027. Wear those white coats well.

