Old YMCA building demolition coming soon

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The queen city is one step closer to more downtown housing. Earlier this year plans were submitted to build a six-story, 89-unit apartment building at the site of the former YMCA on college street. The building which has been vacant since 2019 has been hit with graffiti and homeless people breaking into the property. But change is on the way, the building just recently passed a zoning permit with no appeals filed. The city says that’s a step forward and you can expect some change at the property soon

“I think we will see construction and demolition of part of that building potentially happening very soon. but what you are more likely to see in the very near future is a construction fence going up now that you’ve got permit approval, and the zoning permit having passed its appeal period.” said Bill Ward

The property is looking to get designated a priority housing project from the state which makes them exempt from Act 250.

