Shelburne Museum: Successful season despite summer floods

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - The last day to visit Shelburne Museum is October 22nd, and while the flooding had an impact on tourists and visitors, the museum says they still had a successful season.

Pennsylvania resident Anne Stevralia is in the Green Mountain State visiting her son. She and her husband decided to stop by the historic museum and say they are not disappointed.

“I didn’t realize the variety that the collection would have. And it’s a lot more than I imagined. It’s very extensive. It’s impressive and very varied. So yeah, there were a lot of surprises,” said Stevralia.

She was surprised by the Ticonderoga Steamboat, and she says her favorite part was seeing a lot of vintage dolls.

“Creepy, cool factor to it, I enjoyed looking at the expressions on the dolls and things like that. And there was also a section with mechanical toys that also was fascinating,” said Stevralia.

Despite having a soggy summer, the Director of Shelburne Museum Tom Denenberg says they had a great season with tourists flooding in.

“This was a wonderful summer at Shelburne Museum. We had great coverage back in the spring. The Sntique Roadshow had, I think, it was three different episodes based at Shelburne Museum,” said Denenberg.

Denenberg says the catastrophic flooding impacted their attendance but not any of their property.

“Then, we had the rain. We were all familiar with the rain in July. So that took us down a little bit, but we’ve caught up in August and September. So, we’ve had a great year all in all,” said Denenberg.

While some events were canceled, he says they were ambitious to keep on going.

“We did have to, I think, cancel one or two of our concerts which was too bad, but we rebounded pretty quickly throughout the rest of the summer,” said Denenberg.

He says he’s excited about what opportunities there are in the future for the museum.

“This is really a little bit of a harbinger of what’s to come. We have a series of indigenous projects for the next several years from this collection, which is coming to Shelburne Museum. So, we’re very, very proud of what we’re able to do this summer and look forward to the future,” said Denenberg.

He is working on more diverse exhibitions and collections.

“So, we are really paying very close attention to how a culture wants to interpret their material from the past. We are very, very keen that we continue that as we work with native American populations, but throughout the grounds, we want to be a better steward of this place,” said Denenberg.

Before the museum closes next year, you have until October 22 to visit.

