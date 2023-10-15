How to help
Vermont State Police investigating a suspicious death in Newport Town

(Source: MGN)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NEWPORT TOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state police are investigating a suspicious death in Newport town.

Police say it happened around 6:45 p.m. Saturday, when they got a call of an adult man who had been shot inside a home on Farrar Road. When police got there the man was dead at the scene.

They say nobody is in custody as the investigation is in its earliest stages.

The victim’s body has been sent to the medical examiner’s office to determine a cause and manner of death.

