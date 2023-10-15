Vermont’s first tattoo convention held over the weekend

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s first-ever tattoo convention kicked off this weekend at City Hall in St. Albans. The Rail City Tattoo Convention had various tattoo shops across the state, giving people tattoos. The two-day event was created by 100 Candles Tattoo Shop owners Jodi and Jhon Rodriguez. Jodi says they wanted the tattoo community to connect with one another and give Vermonters access to various artists.

“The support from the tattoo community, the Vermont community, everybody in Vermont, people drove three hours, we had people from Montreal from Quebec City, like you know, I cried,” said Rail City Tattoo Convention Co-Organizer Jodi Rodriguez.

Roughly 40 tattoo artists were present, and over 800 people came throughout Saturday. Both Jodi and Jhon say they plan on holding another convention next year and hope to make it an annual event.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.