BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Unfortunately, skies were mostly cloudy on Saturday, but a few did get to see the partial solar eclipse, thanks to a few breaks in the clouds. Today will continue the mostly cloudy weather. It will be even cooler, with highs only in the upper 40s to low 50s. A few showers are likely during the afternoon, mainly north, with widely scattered showers continuing overnight and Monday morning. Monday afternoon looks dry. Highs on Monday will be in the mid to upper 50s.

The middle of the week looks nice, with more sun than what we’ve been having lately. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly sunny. Highs Tuesday will be in the upper 50s, and Wednesday, in the low 60s. Thursday will be pleasant, with mostly sunny skies, and highs in the low to mid 60s. Lows will generally be in the 40s.

A more significant storm system could affect us heading into the weekend, with mostly cloudy skies Friday, then showers overnight and Saturday. Some models are hinting at a more steady rain, but it doesn’t look to be anything heavy.

