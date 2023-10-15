BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Temperatures were on the cool side today, with highs mainly in the low to mid 50s. A few spots didn’t even get out of the 40s. A couple of low pressure systems consolidated into one larger system. Though it’s well offshore, it will still bring scattered showers tonight and Monday. Skies will remain cloudy Monday, with the showers becoming more widely scattered during the afternoon, so the wettest part of the day will be the morning. Due to the clouds, it now looks to remain on the cooler side, with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Lows Monday night will be back into the low to mid 40s, with a few 30s possible.

High pressure will attempt to come in for midweek, but the upper-level low will be stubborn to loosen its grip. Tuesday will be a better outdoor day than Monday, though it will be mostly cloudy. A bit more sun is expected by afternoon. Wednesday and especially Thursday will be nice days, with warmer highs in the low 60s (possibly some mid 60s Thursday), and lows in the 40s.

A more significant storm system will start to approach us Friday, with increasing clouds, and showers by afternoon. A steadier rain is likely Friday night and Saturday, with a good soaking possible. Flooding isn’t expected at this time. Sunday will be raw with showers continuing, possibly mixed with snow in the mountains.

