How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Closed by summer flooding, a Londonderry landmark readies to reopen its doors

It has been more than three months since floodwaters destroyed pretty much everything inside...
It has been more than three months since floodwaters destroyed pretty much everything inside Jelley’s Deli in Londonderry. But thanks to a lot of hard work and community support, the business is about to reopen.(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDONDERRY, Vt. (WCAX) - It has been more than three months since floodwaters destroyed pretty much everything inside Jelley’s Deli in Londonderry. But thanks to a lot of hard work and community support, the business is about to reopen.

Inventory is being priced while final construction is tied up.

Five feet of water entered the store during the July flooding. Susie Brown and her mom frantically tried to save products that morning before making the call to leave everything behind.

“We pretty much gathered up our stuff and got out of here just in time. Mom drove through water hood deep,” Brown said.

What was left behind was a big mess and a lot of cleanup. Employees of the family-owned business have been working around the clock to get things back open. Neighbors have been pitching in, as well.

“Come in and hang up a shelf. Whatever people can do, they’ve done,” Brown said.

“Definitely feels like it has been more than three months,” said Sarah Johnson, a Jelley’s employee.

Johnson wasn’t able to make it to the store the morning of the flooding, but she’s been here most days since.

“On a daily basis we have to turn away 50 to 100 people telling them that we are not open yet, that we are still recovering from the flood,” Johnson said.

Jelley’s is not alone. Several nearby businesses are still trying to recover, including Mike and Tammy’s Main Street Market.

“I will be honest, FEMA was not helpful, neither was the state,” business owner Tammy Clough said.

She says it’s tough getting the documentation needed for grants when her entire accounting system was destroyed by water. But, again crediting the community’s support, the market and adjacent diner will reopen as soon as the food cooler arrives.

“I’m not saying that we are not competitive but we definitely respect each other and love each other and when the cards are down, everybody shows up,” Clough said.

That includes financial support from groups like the Stratton Foundation and Neighborhood Connections.

“We wouldn’t be this close to open if it wasn’t for them,” Brown said.

The grand reopening date at Jelley’s Deli is scheduled for sometime next week and employees say coffee will likely be on the house as a way to give back to a community that has already given so much to the store.

Related Stories:

Vt. mental health system not prepared for flood trauma, experts say

Flood-stricken southern Vermont towns work to build back

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont State Police are investigating a suspicious death in Newport Town. - File photo
Vermont State Police investigating a suspicious death in Newport Town
Police are investigating a suspicious death in Wheelock. - File photo
Police investigating suspicious death in Wheelock
4 male suspects caught on camera at a Burlington convenience store
Police looking for four suspects involved in string of car thefts
Two sent to the hospital following house fire
A week after the fatal shooting of a Castleton woman on a local trail, authorities say they are...
Castleton area remains tense as police search for leads in fatal shooting

Latest News

Vermont Rep. Emma Mulvaney-Stanak, a Progressive, on Monday announced her bid for mayor of...
Mulvaney-Stanak 1st to announce candidacy for Burlington mayor
The town of Pawlet is asking a judge to extend an arrest warrant for the owner of a shooting...
Pawlet asks judge to extend arrest warrant for Slate Ridge owner
Police are investigating a suspicious death in Wheelock. - File photo
Police investigating suspicious death in Wheelock
Johnson’s only supermarket, the Sterling Market, will not be returning after it was damaged by...
Sterling Market won’t return to Johnson but another grocer might replace it