Closed by summer flooding, a Londonderry landmark readies to reopen its doors

LONDONDERRY, Vt. (WCAX) - It has been more than three months since floodwaters destroyed pretty much everything inside Jelley’s Deli in Londonderry. But thanks to a lot of hard work and community support, the business is about to reopen.

Inventory is being priced while final construction is tied up.

Five feet of water entered the store during the July flooding. Susie Brown and her mom frantically tried to save products that morning before making the call to leave everything behind.

“We pretty much gathered up our stuff and got out of here just in time. Mom drove through water hood deep,” Brown said.

What was left behind was a big mess and a lot of cleanup. Employees of the family-owned business have been working around the clock to get things back open. Neighbors have been pitching in, as well.

“Come in and hang up a shelf. Whatever people can do, they’ve done,” Brown said.

“Definitely feels like it has been more than three months,” said Sarah Johnson, a Jelley’s employee.

Johnson wasn’t able to make it to the store the morning of the flooding, but she’s been here most days since.

“On a daily basis we have to turn away 50 to 100 people telling them that we are not open yet, that we are still recovering from the flood,” Johnson said.

Jelley’s is not alone. Several nearby businesses are still trying to recover, including Mike and Tammy’s Main Street Market.

“I will be honest, FEMA was not helpful, neither was the state,” business owner Tammy Clough said.

She says it’s tough getting the documentation needed for grants when her entire accounting system was destroyed by water. But, again crediting the community’s support, the market and adjacent diner will reopen as soon as the food cooler arrives.

“I’m not saying that we are not competitive but we definitely respect each other and love each other and when the cards are down, everybody shows up,” Clough said.

That includes financial support from groups like the Stratton Foundation and Neighborhood Connections.

“We wouldn’t be this close to open if it wasn’t for them,” Brown said.

The grand reopening date at Jelley’s Deli is scheduled for sometime next week and employees say coffee will likely be on the house as a way to give back to a community that has already given so much to the store.

Related Stories:

Vt. mental health system not prepared for flood trauma, experts say

Flood-stricken southern Vermont towns work to build back

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.