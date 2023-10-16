How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Crowds, state leaders gather in Burlington in support of Israel

Crowds, state leaders gather in Burlington in support of Israel
Crowds, state leaders gather in Burlington in support of Israel(WCAX)
By Sophia Thomas
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -On Church Street in Burlington, Jewish groups and allies gathered to protest the violence in Israel.

Local rabbis compared the events to the holocaust and encouraged Jews to stand proud in their Judaism despite any hate they may receive.

Governor Phil Scott, Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger and other state leaders were also in attendance, with Scott expressing his support for Israel.

“There are some who have said there are two sides to this conflict,” Scott said. “The only two sides I see are good versus evil.”

Others, like a representative for Congresswoman Becca Balint, discussed the nuances of both Palestinians and Israelis caught in the crossfire while condemning terror group Hamas.

The rally is one of several in support of Israelis since the conflict broke out on October 7.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont State Police investigating a suspicious death in Newport Town
4 male suspects caught on camera at a Burlington convenience store
Police looking for four suspects involved in string of car thefts
A week after the fatal shooting of a Castleton woman on a local trail, authorities say they are...
Castleton area remains tense as police search for leads in fatal shooting
Two sent to the hospital following house fire
File photo
Coast Guard tracks hoax SOS calls from Burlington area

Latest News

Vermont State Police investigating a suspicious death in Newport Town
odd fellows lodge burlington
Odd Fellows reopens in Burlington’s New North End
tattoo convention vt
Vermont’s first tattoo convention held over the weekend
Shelburne Museum
Shelburne Museum: Successful season despite summer floods