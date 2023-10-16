Crowds, state leaders gather in Burlington in support of Israel

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -On Church Street in Burlington, Jewish groups and allies gathered to protest the violence in Israel.

Local rabbis compared the events to the holocaust and encouraged Jews to stand proud in their Judaism despite any hate they may receive.

Governor Phil Scott, Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger and other state leaders were also in attendance, with Scott expressing his support for Israel.

“There are some who have said there are two sides to this conflict,” Scott said. “The only two sides I see are good versus evil.”

Others, like a representative for Congresswoman Becca Balint, discussed the nuances of both Palestinians and Israelis caught in the crossfire while condemning terror group Hamas.

The rally is one of several in support of Israelis since the conflict broke out on October 7.

