Driver leads police on 55-mile Maine chase after almost hitting warden investigating moose complaint

A driver led police on a 55-mile chase in Maine after nearly hitting a game warden who was...
A driver led police on a 55-mile chase in Maine after nearly hitting a game warden who was investigating a moose complaint. - File photo(WSMV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Maine (AP) — A driver led police on a 55-mile chase in Maine after nearly hitting a game warden who was investigating a moose complaint, police said.

Police said the chase began late Thursday morning after multiple agencies were informed that the vehicle almost hit the warden in Lincoln. The warden had witnessed the vehicle leaving the scene of a suspected trespassing and theft at a pulp and tissue mill and the high-speed pursuit began, police said.

The pursuit ended more than 90 minutes later in Haynesville after police deployed tire deflation mats and other techniques to slow the vehicle. Police said two passengers in the car were taken into custody and charged with crimes including theft and criminal trespassing.

Police said the driver fled the scene but was quickly located and charged with numerous offenses.

It was not immediately clear if the driver and passengers had hired attorneys. The driver was transported to Aroostook County Jail and the passengers posted bail.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

