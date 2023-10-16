How to help
Fuel truck stolen in Vermont recovered in New York

Scot Sullivan of the Rutland Fuel Company says his 2023 Freightliner was stolen at 5:45 a.m. Monday.(WCAX)
By Jessica Tara
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A fuel truck that was stolen in Rutland, Vermont, on Monday was recovered after the alleged thief apparently ran out of fuel for the truck in New York.

The truck’s owner, Scot Sullivan of the Rutland Fuel Company, says his 2023 Freightliner was stolen at 5:45 a.m. Monday. He put out a plea for help on Facebook, and a woman in Ticonderoga, New York, spotted the truck and posted a video of the alleged thief wearing a vest and hard hat. She then called the police.

The truck was found at about 1:35 p.m. south of Ticonderoga in Glens Falls.

“I was pretty shocked to see the truck where I am right now just because of how far away it is. I was kind of happy in a sense to be able to be the one to find the truck and find it so quickly,” said Kelsie Durpey of Glens Falls, New York, who spotted the stolen truck.

“I think it helped law enforcement and it certainly helped us track where he was. People of all walks of life were sharing it and we were getting reports of the truck in Pittsford, in Brandon, in Middlebury, in Vergennes,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan was on his way to pick up his truck Monday evening.

There were 800 gallons in the truck when it was taken.

Police have not yet made any arrests.

