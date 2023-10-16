How foliage season impacts Vermont tourism industry

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Leaves are falling, and leaf-peeping season is wrapping up in Vermont. As visitors leave, so does 20% of the state’s annual revenue from tourist spending.

We learned how the supply, demand, and cost of lodging impact people stopping in the Green Mountains.

Even on an overcast October day in Stowe, more tourists are out and about than locals. For many, this trip was relatively last minute. Yet some found a place to stay with no hiccups.

“I always look at the reviews, with a hot tub, breakfast, I did it about a month ago,” said Patti White from Austin, Texas.

For others, it took a little bit of extra legwork. “It was hard to find a room. Being we’re returning guests, we kept calling and calling and somebody had a cancellation,” said John McCaffrey from Syracuse.

Sheri Smith is the president of the Vermont Lodging Association, representing more than 100 hotels in the state. She says this time of year, most hotels are at or over 90% capacity. She notes booking times have changed in her 30 years in the biz.

She says back in the day, “Guests we booked six months in advance, repeat guests a year in advance. Over time, there was a lull as there was more competition.”

Like the guests we spoke with, Smith notices nowadays more visitors lean towards the last-minute, month-out booking. But, “I feel like the industry is moving back; a large majority of the folks who do want to come during those peak times are learning that they need to book in advance again,” said Smith.

With high-value foliage comes high prices. Some visitors we spoke with were paying hundreds of dollars a night to get a taste of fall in Vermont. “It wasn’t too surprising,” said Anthony Contaldo of Nashville, Tennessee.

Amy Spear of the state’s Chamber of Commerce says several factors create hotel pricing. First and most obvious, the high demand, but also labor, other projects going on, and inflation.

“There’s not one magic number that sets that standard dynamic pricing model,” said Spear.

Spear adds that despite the demand, the supply is generally high, especially with other options like short-term rentals sprinkled in the tourism market.

“We look at the accommodation sector that’s just a healthy mix of having short-term rentals, traditional Bed and Breakfasts, and resort properties. Visitors are looking for a variety of experiences,” said Spear.

The next tourist boom, especially for mountainous areas, is ski season, which is just around the corner.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.